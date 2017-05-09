Connecting the chromosomes: Adoptees ...

Connecting the chromosomes: Adoptees find, reunite with birth mothers through online DNA services

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Lillian Haughawout gave a child up for adoption 63 years ago and reconnected with her around Christmas when her daughter, Anita Mattingly, found her using an online DNA kit service. This year will be the first Mother's Day they celebrate together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nanjemoy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African-American among Peary's North Pole explo... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News SBA Approves Disaster Declaration For Baltimore (May '15) May '15 Another Black kil... 4
News How To Help After The Baltimore Riots (Apr '15) Apr '15 doh 1
sexual encounter (Dec '14) Dec '14 benny 1
News Missing teenage girl is located in Nanjemoy wit... (Feb '12) Feb '12 Pervert 1
News Md. wants Waldorf site for youth jail (Jul '11) Dec '11 Fitus T Bluster 2
News Bryans Road residents push for less development (Jun '11) Jun '11 B-RD-RES 1
See all Nanjemoy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nanjemoy Forum Now

Nanjemoy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nanjemoy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Nanjemoy, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC