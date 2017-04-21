Charter captain pulls burning powerboat away from fuel dock in Southern Maryland
A quick-thinking boat captain pulled a burning 21-foot powerboat away from the Solomons Yacht Club in Southern Maryland, and into deeper water, likely preventing a bigger problem, officials said. A man was refueling his boat at the dock in Calvert County on Thursday evening.
