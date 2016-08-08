Born Aug. 8: Matthew Henson
Two American men are most often credited as the first to reach the North Pole, in 1909: Adm. Robert Edwin Peary , and explorer Matthew Alexander Henson, who had been Peary's indispensable aide for many years.
