Man Charged in Fatal SW Idaho Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

A Meridian man charged with breaking into his estranged wife's home and fatally shooting another man has pleaded not guilty. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that 38-year-old Phillip Cabrera pleaded not guilty Friday in 3rd District Court to first-degree murder and other charges.

