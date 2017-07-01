Man Charged in Fatal SW Idaho Shooting Pleads Not Guilty
A Meridian man charged with breaking into his estranged wife's home and fatally shooting another man has pleaded not guilty. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that 38-year-old Phillip Cabrera pleaded not guilty Friday in 3rd District Court to first-degree murder and other charges.
