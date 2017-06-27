Sorrento Lactalis receives $283,000 Idaho labor training grant new
Dairy manufacturer Sorrento Lactalis Inc. will retrain 91 workers and provide training for three new positions at its Nampa facility with a $283,000 Workforce Development Training grant from the Idaho Department of Labor.
