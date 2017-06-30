Ricocheted Bullets to Blame for ID Wi...

Ricocheted Bullets to Blame for ID Wildfire

Tuesday Jun 20

June 19--The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is still investigating a Sunday afternoon wildfire near Sand Hollow, but it has determined that people shooting lead-based bullets are to blame -- and could be held responsible for firefighting costs, BLM fire spokeswoman Keri Steneck said Monday. The fire, spotted by a BLM lookout about 2:30 p.m., destroyed a home, several outbuildings, multiple cars and two semi-trailers, Steneck said.

