PHOTOS: Mudslide carries trees down h...

PHOTOS: Mudslide carries trees down hillside, threatening home

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

It's a homeowner's worst nightmare come to life in Spokane Valley - river of mud carrying trees down the hillside and threatening their home. The Moody family has been working to get water out of their root cellar for a while.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16) Jun 3 Richard 3
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Apr '17 Ex-Resident 7
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb '17 New owner 4
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb '17 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb '17 Frogface Kate 34
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan '17 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan '17 Intrested 1
See all Nampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Canyon County was issued at June 06 at 4:16PM MDT

Nampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Nampa, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC