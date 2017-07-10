Idaho official: It's illegal to buy aerial fireworks - Tue, 27 Jun 2017 PST

Idaho official: It's illegal to buy a...

Idaho official: It's illegal to buy aerial fireworks - Tue, 27 Jun 2017

In this June 29, 2011, file photo, a cardboard cutout of Christ stands outside the Idaho Center amphitheater as fireworks light up the night sky at the conclusion of the God and Country Family Festival in Nampa, Idaho. The Idaho Attorney General's Office says it's illegal for the general public to buy aerial fireworks, which require a special permit to use.

