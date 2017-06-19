Body of Idaho man recovered from Snake River
Search crews have recovered the body of a 42-year-old man who reportedly fell out of a boat and into the Snake River over the weekend. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office says deputies with the marine patrol located the body of James L. Clure of Nampa on Tuesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Jun 3
|Richard
|3
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Ex-Resident
|7
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb '17
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC