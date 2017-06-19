Body of Idaho man recovered from Snak...

Body of Idaho man recovered from Snake River

Search crews have recovered the body of a 42-year-old man who reportedly fell out of a boat and into the Snake River over the weekend. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office says deputies with the marine patrol located the body of James L. Clure of Nampa on Tuesday evening.

