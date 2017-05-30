Two In-flight Saves for WA Department...

Two In-flight Saves for WA Department in Month

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: FireHouse.com

May 23-- Two Renton firefighters are being hailed for their in-flight heroics after assisting passengers aboard separate airline flights this month. The Renton Patch reports that firefighter/EMT Chris Kyrstofiak was returning to Seattle from a training trip to Baltimore on Friday night when Alaska Airlines flight attendants announced that they needed help from any doctors or firefighters that might be on board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16) Apr '17 RICHARD 2
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Apr '17 Ex-Resident 7
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb '17 New owner 4
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb '17 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb '17 Frogface Kate 34
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan '17 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan '17 Intrested 1
See all Nampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nampa Forum Now

Nampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Nampa, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,593 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC