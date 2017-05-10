Madison's Thomas out of running for N...

Madison's Thomas out of running for Nampa job

The Nampa school board has selected a new superintendent but the candidate's name was not released at Tuesday night's school board meeting, the Idaho Press-Tribune reported. The final candidates were William Fritz, assistant superintendent in Indian River, Fla., and Paula Kellerer, dean at Northwest Nazarene University, the Press-Tribune said.

