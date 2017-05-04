Labrador's views on health care in spotlight as he holds two N. Idaho town-hall meetings Friday

Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador speaks at a town-hall meeting in Meridian on April 19, 2017 Idaho 1st District GOP Congressman will hold a town-hall meeting in Coeur d'Alene on Friday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake City High School Auditorium, 6101 Ramsey Road. He's also scheduled to hold a similar session in Lewiston on Friday at 11 a.m. at Lewis-Clark State College, Silverthorne Theater.

