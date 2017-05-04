Labrador's views on health care in spotlight as he holds two N. Idaho town-hall meetings Friday
Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador speaks at a town-hall meeting in Meridian on April 19, 2017 Idaho 1st District GOP Congressman will hold a town-hall meeting in Coeur d'Alene on Friday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake City High School Auditorium, 6101 Ramsey Road. He's also scheduled to hold a similar session in Lewiston on Friday at 11 a.m. at Lewis-Clark State College, Silverthorne Theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb '17
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC