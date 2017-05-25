Judge tosses evidence of 55 lbs of pot due to ISP's unlawful detention of motorist
Here's a news item from the Associated Press: NAMPA, Idaho - An Idaho judge has thrown out evidence against a man accused of having loads of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the evidence against 56-year-old Huu V. Tran had been thrown out this week because police "unlawfully prolonged the detention of the defendant to ask for consent to search the vehicle."
