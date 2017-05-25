Judge tosses evidence of 55 lbs of pot due to ISP's unlawful detention of motorist

Here's a news item from the Associated Press: NAMPA, Idaho - An Idaho judge has thrown out evidence against a man accused of having loads of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the evidence against 56-year-old Huu V. Tran had been thrown out this week because police "unlawfully prolonged the detention of the defendant to ask for consent to search the vehicle."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.