Judge tosses evidence of 55 lbs of pot due to ISP's unlawful detention of motorist

Here's a news item from the Associated Press: NAMPA, Idaho - An Idaho judge has thrown out evidence against a man accused of having loads of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the evidence against 56-year-old Huu V. Tran had been thrown out this week because police "unlawfully prolonged the detention of the defendant to ask for consent to search the vehicle."

