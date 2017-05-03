Idahoans rally for charities, nonprofits today on 5th annual 'Idaho Gives' day
Today is "Idaho Gives" day, a statewide fund drive for charities and nonprofits across the state that has a goal of raising $1.2 million in 24 hours one dollar for every adult Idahoan. An array of special events is planned, from parties and food truck rallies to music and performances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb '17
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC