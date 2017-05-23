Idaho man with lengthy criminal history runs for office
Nampa, Idaho a A candidate for an Idaho highway district board has a criminal history including admissions to grand theft, burglary, methamphetamine use and having sex with a minor. The Idaho Statesman reported Saturday 34-year-old Samuel E. Clagg is running for the Canyon County Highway District Board after being convicted of two felonies and sex misdemeanors throughout the past 15 years.
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr '17
|Ex-Resident
|7
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb '17
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
