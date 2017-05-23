Idaho man with lengthy criminal history runs for office

Nampa, Idaho a A candidate for an Idaho highway district board has a criminal history including admissions to grand theft, burglary, methamphetamine use and having sex with a minor. The Idaho Statesman reported Saturday 34-year-old Samuel E. Clagg is running for the Canyon County Highway District Board after being convicted of two felonies and sex misdemeanors throughout the past 15 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.