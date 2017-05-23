Idaho man with lengthy criminal histo...

Idaho man with lengthy criminal history runs for office

Monday May 8 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Nampa, Idaho a A candidate for an Idaho highway district board has a criminal history including admissions to grand theft, burglary, methamphetamine use and having sex with a minor. The Idaho Statesman reported Saturday 34-year-old Samuel E. Clagg is running for the Canyon County Highway District Board after being convicted of two felonies and sex misdemeanors throughout the past 15 years.

