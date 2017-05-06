How would a community college board work?
If the May 16 ballot initiative to convert Eastern Idaho Technical College into a community college passes, class options wouldn't be the only thing to expand. A local board allows a community college to build a strong regional identity by responding more nimbly and knowledgeably to changing workforce demands, EITC President Rick Aman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
