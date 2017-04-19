Canyon County fights to keep mosquito population at bay

In this April 19, 2017 photo, Canyon County Mosquito Abatement larvicide technician Scott Arbon and Jaron Lakey collect a sample of mosquito larvae at Deer Flat Wildlife Refuge near Lake Lowell near Nampa, Idaho. Due to flooding from the Boise River that have left pools of standing water, many tracts of the county have become prime habitat for mosquito larvae, and larvicide technicians like Arbon and Lakey are canvassing the county in hopes of keeping a looming mosquito threat at bay.

