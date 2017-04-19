Canyon County fights to keep mosquito population at bay
In this April 19, 2017 photo, Canyon County Mosquito Abatement larvicide technician Scott Arbon and Jaron Lakey collect a sample of mosquito larvae at Deer Flat Wildlife Refuge near Lake Lowell near Nampa, Idaho. Due to flooding from the Boise River that have left pools of standing water, many tracts of the county have become prime habitat for mosquito larvae, and larvicide technicians like Arbon and Lakey are canvassing the county in hopes of keeping a looming mosquito threat at bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb '17
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC