Tool Adds 3 More Shows To Upcoming Tour
Progressive metal band Tool continues to add to one of their most extensive tours in years. The latest announcement includes word of three new performances scheduled for June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb '17
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Roostercogburn
|3
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Caligrl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC