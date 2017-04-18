ITD board votes unanimously to spend the first $150M in new GARVEE...
The Idaho Transportation Board today voted unanimously to spend the first $150 million in proceeds from newly approved GARVEE bonds to repair and add lanes on I-84 between Franklin Boulevard and Karcher Road in Nampa to reduce congestion and improve safety. The project will include reconstructing existing lanes, adding a third lane in each direction, and upgrading bridges along the route.
