ITD board votes unanimously to spend the first $150M in new GARVEE...

The Idaho Transportation Board today voted unanimously to spend the first $150 million in proceeds from newly approved GARVEE bonds to repair and add lanes on I-84 between Franklin Boulevard and Karcher Road in Nampa to reduce congestion and improve safety. The project will include reconstructing existing lanes, adding a third lane in each direction, and upgrading bridges along the route.

