Idaho man pleads guilty to striking, ...

Idaho man pleads guilty to striking, killing Australian satirist

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

NAMPA, Idaho a An Idaho man who struck and killed a renowned Australian humorist with his truck will be sentenced in May after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that 20-year-old Tristian Myers pleaded guilty last week in the death last October of 43-year-old Leslie Nassar, who had been living in Nampa with his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb '17 New owner 4
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb '17 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb '17 Frogface Kate 34
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan '17 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan '17 Intrested 1
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Jan '17 Roostercogburn 3
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec '16 Caligrl 3
See all Nampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Canyon County was issued at April 04 at 10:28PM MDT

Nampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Nampa, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC