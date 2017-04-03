Idaho man pleads guilty to striking, killing Australian satirist

NAMPA, Idaho a An Idaho man who struck and killed a renowned Australian humorist with his truck will be sentenced in May after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that 20-year-old Tristian Myers pleaded guilty last week in the death last October of 43-year-old Leslie Nassar, who had been living in Nampa with his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.