He robbed and kicked a man to death for being gay. Now hea s going to jail.
There are 1 comment on the Tri-cityherald.com story from Thursday Apr 27, titled He robbed and kicked a man to death for being gay. Now hea s going to jail.. In it, Tri-cityherald.com reports that:
Steven Nelson was someone who always tried to turn others away from hate and toward love, according to his family. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill on Wednesday sentenced Kelly Schneider, a 23-year-old man from Nampa, Idaho, guilty to 28 years in prison for beating Nelson to death.
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,554
Kansas City, MO.
#1 Saturday Apr 29
GOOD!! Enjoy your new home for the next 28 years! Justice served!!!
