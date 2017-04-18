Family of cyclist killed by Nampa emp...

Family of cyclist killed by Nampa employee files claim

Wednesday Apr 5

The family of a cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle driven by a Nampa employee is suing the city. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that Isabelle Alegria has filed a $1 million claim against the city of Nampa, the Nampa Police Department, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and Canyon County.

