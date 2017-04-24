Boise Philharmonic to Perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert
The Morrison Center announced today that the Boise Philharmonic will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone In Concert on Saturday, October 14, 2017. The concert will feature the Boise Philharmonic performing, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
