Backers of Idaho victims rights amendment say they'll be back next year - Thu, 06 Apr 2017 PST

Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, speaks out in favor of a crime victim rights constitutional amendment on Thursday, joined by state officials, prosecutors, law enforcement representatives and crime victims. At left are Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, Sen. Chuck Winder, and Gov. Butch Otter; at right in the black hat is Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.