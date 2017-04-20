April 20, 2017: What to Know
A federal judge whom Trump criticized last year will hear the case of a man who claims he was unfairly deported https://t.co/O3SmASEDQc pic.twitter.com/6x6ycByFog Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter stood alongside federal, state and local officials Wednesday to say that a lot of Idahoans living and recreating near runoff-swollen lakes and streams aren't taking the potential of a major flood seriously enough. "This is a disaster waiting to happen and we don't need people to add to it by getting on the river," said Otter .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb '17
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC