Action unlikely on Trujillo per diem
It appears there will be no action related to the fact that Rep. Janet Trujillo, R-Idaho Falls, collected a per diem meant to cover the cost of maintaining a second residence in Boise during the 2017 legislative session. That's despite the fact that Trujillo's husband, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, lives less than 20 miles from the statehouse.
