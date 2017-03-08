Woman Charged With DUI, Accused of Hitting Boise Police Car
A Nampa woman is behind bars at the Ada County Jail, charged with a felony count of drunk driving after Boise police said she hit a patrol car. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 11 on Highland Street near Longmont Avenue.
