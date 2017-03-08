Woman Charged With DUI, Accused of Hi...

Woman Charged With DUI, Accused of Hitting Boise Police Car

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Boise Weekly

A Nampa woman is behind bars at the Ada County Jail, charged with a felony count of drunk driving after Boise police said she hit a patrol car. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 11 on Highland Street near Longmont Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb 23 New owner 4
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb '17 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb '17 Frogface Kate 34
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan '17 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan '17 Intrested 1
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Jan '17 Roostercogburn 3
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec '16 Caligrl 3
See all Nampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Canyon County was issued at March 13 at 7:52AM MDT

Nampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Nampa, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC