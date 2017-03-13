Senate kills anti-motorcycle profiling bill, 13-22
The anti-motorcycling bill, which had earlier passed the House unanimously, has been defeated in the Senate on a 13-22 vote. "This bill is consistent with good police practices, which relies on conduct for making a stop," said Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, the bill's Senate sponsor.
