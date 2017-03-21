Senate approves unemployment tax cut ...

Senate approves unemployment tax cut for Idaho employers, sends to House

The Idaho Senate has approved a major tax-cut bill for Idaho employers, passing SB 1195 on a 34-1 vote Wednesday to cut the unemployment premium tax rate that employers pay, saving Idaho employers $115 million over the next three years. The bill now moves to the House side; you can read my full story here at spokesman.com.

