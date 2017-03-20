Middleton man dies in Nampa trench co...

Middleton man dies in Nampa trench collapse

Fifty-eight-year-old Harold Foote, of Middleton, was putting a drain pipe on a road in Nampa on Saturday before the dirt collapsed on him. Bystanders and emergency workers were able to dig him out of the 8-foot trench but then he suffered cardiac arrest.

