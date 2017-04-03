Idaho stores sue Zurich over charge-b...

Idaho stores sue Zurich over charge-back program

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Automotive News

Idaho retailer Chalfant Corp. and Edmark Auto Inc. are suing insurance giant Zurich and its Universal Underwriters Service Corp. affiliate for misrepresenting and mismanaging a "No Charge Back Program" and then billing them for the resulting $230,000 deficit. The original compliant was filed in the U.S. District Court of Idaho in November 2015.

