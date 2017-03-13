Idaho House stalls again amid lawmaker infighting, conflicts

House GOP leaders confer with House clerks during Wednesday's extended debate over an unsuccessful move to call a bill out of committee, over the objections of the committee's chairman. After this morning's tense fight in the House over Rep. Ron Nate's bid to pull a bill out of the House Ways & Means Committee, Ways & Means Chairman Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, said, "He got the opportunity to make his case, and he got 13 votes."

