Canyon County representatives say they're not leaving 'til there's a highway bill

Every state representative from Canyon County gathers Wednesday in the Capitol press room to make a public statement that they won't leave this year's legislative session without a highway bill; a major, highly congested stretch of freeway through the county has badly deteriorated. The entire Canyon County House delegation just came down to the Capitol press room and held a press conference with a message: They want the Senate to approve a highway bill, so the notoriously deteriorating stretch of I-84 in their county can get fixed.

