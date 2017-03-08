5-month-old baby boy's wild hair is the mane event
Oliver Dunn has been turning heads since he was born five months ago, because of the hair on his head. Oliver, of Nampa, Idaho, was born with a full head of dark hair that has grown into an adorably wild mane.
