5-month-old baby boy's wild hair is the mane event

Sunday Mar 5

Oliver Dunn has been turning heads since he was born five months ago, because of the hair on his head. Oliver, of Nampa, Idaho, was born with a full head of dark hair that has grown into an adorably wild mane.

