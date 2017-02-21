Wrestling seeds announced
Local teams Snake River and Blackfoot did not fare well in the seeding process for the state wrestling tournament which gets underway on Friday at the Idaho Center in Nampa. Snake River, with 9 district champions among the wrestlers advancing to the state tournament, had only two that received a number one seed in their weight divisions.
