Snuggie-clad goats found wandering Idaho neighborhood

Nampa Police Department shared a photo of an Animal Control Officer holding the two escaped animals, each donning its own blue snuggie, in hopes of tracking down their owner. "Have you lost your goats? Or your Snuggies? If so, we found them near Lake Lowell and Midland Blvd.," police said.

