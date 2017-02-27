Sign language interpreter bill clears Senate Commerce Committee
House-passed legislation to license sign-language interpreters in Idaho has cleared a Senate committee and headed to the full Senate. HB 46 passed the Senate Commerce Committee this afternoon with just two "no" votes, from Sens. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene, and Todd Lakey, R-Nampa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Roostercogburn
|3
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Caligrl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC