Plan for two new state liquor stores ...

Plan for two new state liquor stores in Treasure Valley draws question in JFAC

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Idaho's state Liquor Division has a proposal to add two new stores in the Treasure Valley next year to address market growth and development patterns in the area. That would take Idaho from 66 to 68 state-owned liquor stores, the first increase since 2009; roughly 35 of those stores are located in the Treasure Valley, including both Ada and Canyon counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Sun Frogface Kate 34
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan 24 Intrested 1
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Jan 18 Nova_MNSTR_19 5
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec '16 Caligrl 3
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
News Officials look to make Nampa polling place more... Nov '16 Independent 1
See all Nampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Canyon County was issued at February 06 at 1:37PM MST

Nampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Nampa, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,816 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC