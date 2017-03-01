News 9 mins ago 11:59 a.m.'Wow, he has a lot of hair:' Idaho baby turns heads with crazy 'do

News 9 mins ago 11:59 a.m.'Wow, he ha...

'Wow, he has a lot of hair:' Idaho baby turns heads with crazy 'do

Tuesday Feb 28

Angie Dunn of Nampa, Idaho, had no idea just how much hair her newborn son would have, but she got a hint when she was pregnant. At an ultrasound, she was told her baby had a lot of hair, and he sure did! When baby Oliver was born, he had so much hair, you could comb and style it.

