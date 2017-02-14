New bill addresses Idaho's minimum mandatory drug sentencing
Idaho would end mandatory minimum sentences for drug crimes under one of three bills introduced Monday in the state Legislature that would bring other sweeping changes to drug laws, the Times-News reports. Another would make changes to civil asset forfeitures, narrowing the scope of when certain property can be seized when connected to drug cases and adding some additional protections for property owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan 24
|Intrested
|1
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Jan 18
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|5
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Caligrl
|3
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC