Nampa police review policies after fake gun photo at school - Tue, 07 Feb 2017 PST
The Nampa Police Department says it's reviewing policies following a photo of a school resource officer dressed in street clothes and walking into a school while holding a fake rifle. A student at Columbia High School last week took the photo and then sent the image on social media with the words "We boutta die."
