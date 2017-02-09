Nampa Man Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime in Nelson Murder
A Nampa man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal hate crime for the 2016 murder of a gay man. Kelly Schneider, 23, pleaded guilty in January to first degree murder for the beating death of Steven Nelson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan 24
|Intrested
|1
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Jan 18
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|5
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Caligrl
|3
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC