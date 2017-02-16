Museum exhibit features warrior, medi...

Museum exhibit features warrior, medicine man

Now his wisdom is reflected and interpreted at Celebration Park's Canyon Crossroads Museum's inaugural exhibit: ``Black Elk: Lakota Warrior, Mighty Visionary.' ' Through richly researched panels with a timeline, visitors to the museum are introduced to Black Elk's life and key historical 19th century events he lived through, including the Wounded Knee massacre, mass buffalo extermination and life on Native American reservations.

