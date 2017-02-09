Missing NMSU students found in Idaho
The two NMSU students reported missing earlier this week have been located in Idaho and are said to be in good condition, police said. Missing NMSU students found in Idaho The two NMSU students reported missing earlier this week have been located in Idaho and are said to be in good condition, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan 24
|Intrested
|1
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|5
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Caligrl
|3
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC