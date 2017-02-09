Missing NMSU students found in Idaho

Missing NMSU students found in Idaho

Thursday Feb 9

The two NMSU students reported missing earlier this week have been located in Idaho and are said to be in good condition, police said. Missing NMSU students found in Idaho The two NMSU students reported missing earlier this week have been located in Idaho and are said to be in good condition, police said.

