Loertscher introduces bill to scrap tribal slots
Rep. Tom Loertscher, R-Bone, introduced a bill Wednesday that would stop tribal casinos from using slot-machine-like video terminals, effectively undoing a 2002 voter referendum that cleared the way for tribal gaming in the state. The 2002 voter referendum contained language describing the constraints on video gaming machines that could be housed in tribal casinos.
