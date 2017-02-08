Idaho student suspended after texting photo of man with fake rifle
Nampa, Idaho a A southwestern Idaho high school student has been suspended for three days after sending a photo of the school resource officer dressed in street clothes and walking into the school while holding a fake rifle. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports in a story on Friday that the student at Columbia High School sent the image as a text message with the words "We boutta die."
