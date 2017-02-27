Idaho Panel Will Consider 'Convention of the States' Proposal to Amend U.S. Constitution
You win some, you lose some. On the same day Rep. Tom Loertscher went down to defeat in his effort to pass an anti-tribal gaming bill, he was successful in convincing the Idaho House State Affairs Committee to host a full public hearing on a controversial proposal to hold a "Convention of the States."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Roostercogburn
|3
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Caligrl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC