Idaho man involved in fatal beating of gay man convicted
NAMPA, Idaho - An Idaho man involved in the robbery and fatal beating of a gay man has been convicted for his role in the slaying. A jury on Thursday found Jason Woods, 28, of Nampa guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and accepting the earnings of a prostitute.
