Idaho House panel unanimously backs 'motorcycle profiling' bill - Tue, 21 Feb 2017 PST
Legislation to ban "motorcycle profiling" in Idaho won strong support from the House Judiciary Committee this afternoon, as members praised the bill's backers and voted unanimously to send the measure to the full House. "This is the people's house, and you are welcome any time, as is anybody who wants to come in and address their government," Rep. Christy Perry, R-Nampa, told the big crowd of motorcycle enthusiasts as she moved to approve the bill.
