Idaho House panel unanimously backs '...

Idaho House panel unanimously backs 'motorcycle profiling' bill - Tue, 21 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Legislation to ban "motorcycle profiling" in Idaho won strong support from the House Judiciary Committee this afternoon, as members praised the bill's backers and voted unanimously to send the measure to the full House. "This is the people's house, and you are welcome any time, as is anybody who wants to come in and address their government," Rep. Christy Perry, R-Nampa, told the big crowd of motorcycle enthusiasts as she moved to approve the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb 23 New owner 4
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb 7 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb 5 Frogface Kate 34
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan '17 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan '17 Intrested 1
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Jan '17 Roostercogburn 3
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec '16 Caligrl 3
See all Nampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nampa Forum Now

Nampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Nampa, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC