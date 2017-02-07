Idaho bill would define, ban 'motorcy...

Idaho bill would define, ban 'motorcycle profiling'

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, in his office at the Idaho state Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 Every year, leather-clad motorcyclists come to the Capitol to lobby for motorcycle rights, including a bill to forbid "motorcycle profiling" and this year, the measure's been introduced. Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, said legislation already has passed in Washington and in Maryland; his bill doesn't go as far, because it doesn't require law enforcement agencies to change any of their written policies or do specific education efforts aimed at officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whats better canyon or ada terretori 17 hr Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb 5 Frogface Kate 34
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan 24 Intrested 1
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Jan 18 Nova_MNSTR_19 5
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec '16 Caligrl 3
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
See all Nampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Canyon County was issued at February 07 at 3:23PM MST

Nampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Nampa, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,675 • Total comments across all topics: 278,660,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC