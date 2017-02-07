Idaho bill would define, ban 'motorcycle profiling'
Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, in his office at the Idaho state Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 Every year, leather-clad motorcyclists come to the Capitol to lobby for motorcycle rights, including a bill to forbid "motorcycle profiling" and this year, the measure's been introduced. Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, said legislation already has passed in Washington and in Maryland; his bill doesn't go as far, because it doesn't require law enforcement agencies to change any of their written policies or do specific education efforts aimed at officers.
